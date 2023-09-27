BREAKING: Chicago Bears poach Minnesota Vikings cornerback in desperate bid for depth

The Chicago Bears poached a cornerback from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad Wednesday. The Bears have multiple injuries in the secondary, especially at the cornerback position.

Head coach Matt Eberflus pointed to losing three cornerbacks against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 as a reason the Bears defense gave up 41 points in the loss.

Rookie Tyrique Stevenson was checked for a concussion but left the game with an illness designation. Eberflus didn’t seem to know what Stevneson’s illness designation was during his press conference on Monday. Jaylon Johnson left the game with a hamstring injury.

Kyler Gordon is on injured reserve with a broken hand. Gordon’s backup, Josh Blackwell, re-aggravated his hamstring injury against the Chiefs.

The Bears need depth at cornerback desperately before their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The Chicago Bears poach a Minnesota Vikings CB

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears signed Joejuan Williams off the Vikings practice squad.

The #Bears are signing CB Joejuan Williams off the #Vikings practice squad and onto their 53-man roster, source said. A former #Patriots second-rounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2023

The New England Patriots drafted Williams in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s started in one NFL game. Williams has eight passes defended and 44 total tackles in his NFL career.

