Chicago Bears Have Major Injury Fear For Kyler Gordon (Report)

A new report named the type of injury the Chicago Bears fear Kyler Gordon may have suffered in their embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Head coach Matt Eberflus said during this press conference Monday that he’d have more information on Gordon’s injury on Wednesday.

The Chicago Bears fea Kyler Gordon has a broken hand

However, a report from Brad Biggs on 670 The Score’s Mully & Haugh Show named the type of injury the Bears believe Gordon has. And it’s not good.

Biggs said Gordon likely has a broken hand.

Early indication on Kyler Gordon is a broken hand. Per, @BradBiggs Not good for the #Bears secondary. — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) September 12, 2023

That injury would be crushing to a Bears defense that struggled against an inexperienced Packers pass-catching group in Week 1. If a broken hand is the diagnosis, Gordon will be heading to injured reserve. The injury would take approximately 6-8 weeks to heal.

Gordon was graded as the Bears’ 8th best defender against the Packers by Pro Football Focus with a 60.6 overall grade. His replacement, Josh Blackwell, earned the same grade for his ten snaps in relief of Gordon.

