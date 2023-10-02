Blackhawks prospect Samuel Savoie undergoes surgery to repair a broken femur.

On Saturday night, 19-year-old Blackhawks prospect Samuel Savoie suffered a serious injury. Savoie had to be stretchered off the ice. He stayed overnight in Minnesota to receive medical care.

Blackhawks’ team physician Dr. Michael Terry announced Sunday that Savoie underwent successful surgery on his right femur. The team did not provide a return timeline but expects him to make a full recovery.

Savoie, a 2022 third-round pick of the Blackhawks, plays his junior hockey for the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL. However, after his scary injury and subsequent surgery, the 19-year-old will likely miss most if not all of the 2023-24 season.

It’s good news to hear that Savoie is expected to make a full recovery. Hopefully, the lost time does not impact his development too much. Savoie showed great improvement in his last two seasons in the QMJHL which is one of the reasons the Hawks decided to draft him.

The young left winger has a lot of potential and could be a staple on the Blackhawks roster if he makes a full recovery.

Get well soon Savoie!

