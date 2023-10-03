Connor Bedard sends Chicago Blackhawks a strong message about losing

Connor Bedard sent the Chicago Blackhawks a strong statement Tuesday about his tolerance for losing. The Blackhawks were able to draft Bedard with the number one overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft because of losing. They lost enough to win Bedard in the lottery.

The Blackhawks hope to return to the winning ways of the previous dynasty with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. That’s what Bedard wants, anyway.

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard doesn’t like losing

According to Charlie Roumeliotis with NBC Sports, Bedard said that he’s not happy following a loss:

“Whatever I’m doing, obviously not to the same level as hockey — I can be a little grumpy after a bad game or a loss — but whether it’s ping pong or golf or whatever, you always want to win. I’m maybe not the happiest after a loss.”

Poor Bedard, the Blackhawks will likely lose for the foreseeable future. The Blackhawks got their generational talent this summer, but it will take a few years for the team to put the right talent around Bedard as he matures in the NHL.

The Blackhawks might be better than last year’s team, but they’re probably not going to be close to making the playoffs this season.

The Blackhawks are 1-1-1 in the preseason. They lost their most recent game to the Detroit Red Wings 6-1.

Bedard might be grumpy while he endures the growing pains this season. But the Blackhawks won’t be losers forever.

