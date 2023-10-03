Watch: Connor Bedard scores first career NHL preseason goal

Connor Bedard scored his first goal of the preseason Tuesday night. The Chicago Blackhawks rookie had to wait until the team’s fourth preseason game before getting a goal.

Bedard has been helpful with steals and assists so far in the preseason. But he had been unable to put one in the net until Tuesday night.

Connor Bedard scored his first goal with the Chicago Blackhawks

Bedard did so in a net that was not guarded by a Detroit Red Wings goalie. With the Blackhawks up 3-2 late in the third period, the Red Wings pulled their goalie, and Bedard slapped a puck home:

BEDARD EMPTY NETTER 🥳🚨 pic.twitter.com/8ws2IcrrPU — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 4, 2023

The goal is one of many to come for Bedard in Chicago. The next step for Bedard is to make one with a goalie defending.

