Chicago Blackhawks will not have a team captain for the first time since 2008

The Chicago Blackhawks’ leadership was a major concern heading into the offseason. Jonathan Toews has decided not to sign a new contract and will sit out the rest of the season. It is now up to a ragtag group of veterans to serve as leaders and role models for the roster’s youth.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said on Monday that Seth Jones and Connor Murphy will be permanent alternate captains this season, and Nick Foligno and Corey Perry will rotate wearing the third “A.”

Luke Richardson said Seth Jones and Connor Murphy will be permanent alternate captains, and Nick Foligno and Corey Perry will split the third A on home/road. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 9, 2023

Jones and Murphy shared the same responsibility divide that Foligno and Perry will have this season at the start of last season. In 2022-23, Jonathan Toews was still captain, and Patrick Kane was the permanent alternate. The familiar faces have now joined the permanent group of leaders, while the newcomers share the split responsibilities.

If Foligno and Perry have a home/road split, the three captains for Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh will be Jones, Murphy, and Perry. Foligno will wear a letter for the first time this season when the team hosts the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 21.

The 2023-24 Chicago Blackhawks season opens Tuesday night in Pennsylvania against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.

