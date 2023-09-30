Samuel Savoie was seriously injured in the Blackhawks preseason game on Saturday

Late into the second period in Minnesota, the Blackhawks left wing prospect sustained a serious injury. Savoie could be heard screaming in pain on the broadcast. The full nature of the injury is unknown.

Samuel Savoie went for a big hit on Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski. He missed and went legs first into the boards. He’s moving but obviously in lots of pain.

Savoie was stretched off the ice while laying on his left side. He received a big applause from the crowd in Minnesota when he fist-bumped Hawks and Wild players. Savoie mustered a thumbs up right before he was wheeled off the ice.

Savoie taken by Chicago in the third round (No. 81 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He officially signed a three year entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on July 25, 2023.

Savoie showed strong development in the QMJHL last season. He set a career-high in goals (26), assists (33) and points (59) in 60 games this season with the Gatineau Olympiques. Which inspired the Blackhawks to draft him.

Hopefully there will be good news on Savoie sometime soon. But his injury sure look bad.

