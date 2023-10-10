Trending
Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard explains his first growing pain in the NHL

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins Connor Bedard
Oct 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) looks on before a face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at the PPG Paints Arena. Bedard is making his NHL debut. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard is leaving PPG Paints Arena frustrated by one part of his game. The Blackhawks’ much-celebrated center performed well in his first NHL contest.

NHL: Stanley Cup Final Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Jun 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NHL prospect Connor Bedard speaks to media before game two of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bedard was able to earn his first professional point with a secondary assist that came as he was loafing.

But Bedard still has some things to clean up. Bedard had 11 shot attempts but was credited with five shots. He made no goals. Bedard also had a few turnovers.

The biggest question mark for the Blackhawks and Bedard coming out of the win against the Pittsburgh Penguins is on face-offs. Bedard won just two face-offs. He lost 11.

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard failed at a face-off

NHL: Preseason St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard
Sep 28, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (98) warms up before a game against the St. Louis Blues at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

After the game on ESPN, Bedard was asked about the face-off to start his career against Sidney Crosby. Crosby is a hero to Bedard. Bedard was asked what was going through his mind on the face-off.

“I tried to win it, and I failed miserably, but it was pretty cool. Just obviously, he was a childhood hero like I mentioned, but was a lot of fun, a great atmosphere,” Bedard said.

Bedard knows he will have to get better at handling face-offs. He should start to win more of them as he gains experience this season. Bedard will have another chance to win more face-offs on Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins.

