Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard explains his first growing pain in the NHL

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard is leaving PPG Paints Arena frustrated by one part of his game. The Blackhawks’ much-celebrated center performed well in his first NHL contest.

Bedard was able to earn his first professional point with a secondary assist that came as he was loafing.

Ryan Donato buries home the rebound from Alex Vlasic’s shot, and Connor Bedard records his first career NHL point with a secondary assist. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Z5L7BrnqrA — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 11, 2023

But Bedard still has some things to clean up. Bedard had 11 shot attempts but was credited with five shots. He made no goals. Bedard also had a few turnovers.

The biggest question mark for the Blackhawks and Bedard coming out of the win against the Pittsburgh Penguins is on face-offs. Bedard won just two face-offs. He lost 11.

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard failed at a face-off

After the game on ESPN, Bedard was asked about the face-off to start his career against Sidney Crosby. Crosby is a hero to Bedard. Bedard was asked what was going through his mind on the face-off.

“I tried to win it, and I failed miserably, but it was pretty cool. Just obviously, he was a childhood hero like I mentioned, but was a lot of fun, a great atmosphere,” Bedard said.

Connor Bedard on his face-off against his childhood hero, Sidney Crosby. via @espn pic.twitter.com/jPiW4UutHb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 11, 2023

Bedard knows he will have to get better at handling face-offs. He should start to win more of them as he gains experience this season. Bedard will have another chance to win more face-offs on Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins.

