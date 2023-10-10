Petr Mrazek was a surprise standout on opening night

Petr Mrazek stood tall in net to lead the Blackhawks to a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on opening night

Petr Mrazek was nearly perfect for the Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Mrazek only allowed 2 goals on 38 shots, for a .939 save percentage.

Mrazek was also great in Chicago’s last game of the 2022 season, also against the Penguins. Mrazek had a .95 save percentage in that game.

Petr Mrazek’s last two starts in Pittsburgh: Saved 38 of 40 to knock Pens out of the playoffs the last week of last season Saved 38 of 40 *again* to spoil Erik Karlsson’s debut on opening night — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 11, 2023

If Mrazek can play like that every night, the Blackhawks will win a lot more games than people predicted.

Many fans and analysts think that Arvid Söderblom is the Blackhawks goalie of the future. The young goalie has showed major promise. However, injuries have slowed down his development leaving Mrazek as the current starting goalie.

Petr Mrazek had a strong performance against a lethal Penguins team. The Penguins have natural born goal scorers at every position. Especially after the acquisition of Erik Karlsson.

Mrazek had a .894 save percentage for the 2022-2023 season playing in 39 games. Mrazek can certainly improve on that. Tuesday nights game might be a turning point for his tenure with the Blackhawks. It is entirely possible he emerges as the answer in net going forward.

