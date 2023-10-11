WATCH: Connor Bedard scores first career goal on Boston Bruins

Connor Bedard didn’t score a goal in his first NHL game on Tuesday night, but the rookie phenom knocked in his first goal in the first period Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins.

Bedard scored his first goal in the preseason into a net without a goalie. He started off the regular season with a point he earned in a secondary assist against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Connor Bedard scores his first regular-season first goal

Blackhawks fans had been eagerly awaiting Bedard’s first goal of the regular season. And he delivered with this move early in Wednesday night’s match:

CONNOR BEDARD WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🥳🚨 pic.twitter.com/pQeHIDx7WO — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 11, 2023

That was the first, but there will be more goals in Bedard’s future.

