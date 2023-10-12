Blackhawks Taylor Hall sustained an upper-body injury in Wednesday’s game vs. Boston
Hall took a hit from Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo 24 seconds into the second period and left the game. He returned to the game for one more shift at 10:59 into the second but left after 31 seconds and did not return.
Luke Richardson gives an update on the nature of Taylor Hall’s injury
Hawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis shared the news on Hall’s injury Thursday morning.
Luke Richardson said Taylor Hall will be out for “a bit” with an upper-body injury. They’re calling it week to week right now. #Blackhawks
— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 12, 2023
Richardson also explained the situation and Hall’s mindset during the game.
“It was unfortunate. We just have to plow through. He was playing really well for us,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “He came out for one more and he just said he just wasn’t feeling good enough and the trainer said, ‘That’s it for tonight.’ So, we’ll try and reevaluate as we go to see what he’s doing. But I think, especially being in Boston, he really wanted to get back out there and give it a go.”
Nick Foligno did not like the hit that injured his teammate Taylor Hall
Foligno responded to Hall’s injury in an interview.
“Yeah, it’s disappointing,” Foligno said of Hall’s injury. “Former teammate, it’s a hard one to judge, but just seemed like he didn’t have the puck and tough, tough position to put him in. Didn’t really like the hit, but hopefully he’s going to be all right.”
The hit on Hall by Brandon Carlo was a bit questionable and did not result in a Chicago power play.
Hall had just earned his first point of the season as the primary assist on Connor Bedard’s first NHL goal 5:37 into the first period Wednesday.
Hall was playing well and the first line will surely miss his presence as long as he is out.
