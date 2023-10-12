Foligno responded to Hall’s injury in an interview.

“Yeah, it’s disappointing,” Foligno said of Hall’s injury. “Former teammate, it’s a hard one to judge, but just seemed like he didn’t have the puck and tough, tough position to put him in. Didn’t really like the hit, but hopefully he’s going to be all right.”

The hit on Hall by Brandon Carlo was a bit questionable and did not result in a Chicago power play.

Hall had just earned his first point of the season as the primary assist on Connor Bedard’s first NHL goal 5:37 into the first period Wednesday.

Hall was playing well and the first line will surely miss his presence as long as he is out.