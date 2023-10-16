Danny Wirtz announced “Rocky’s Bar,” which will open in December

Monday, Danny Wirtz said the new location will be a place that honors and invokes the spirit of his late father Rocky Wirtz.

The Wirtz family’s ownership of Breakthru Beverage shows the Wirtz family are no strangers to the bar and beverage experience. Rocky’s Bar could become a popular location before, during, and after Hawks games for adult fans.

Bleacher Nation lead Blackhawks writer Tab Bamford posted the news on Twitter. Along with a video shown below of Wirtz’s announcement.

#Blackhawks chairman & CEO Danny Wirtz announcing the opening of “Rocky’s Bar” on the 100 level outside of Sect 119 in December pic.twitter.com/Hj9tWZA214 — Tab Bamford (@The1Tab) October 16, 2023

Rocky’s Bar will be located on the 100 level outside of Sect 119 at the United Center.

Rocky’s Bar appears to be replacing the Crown Royale Whiskey Bar.

Not much else is known about the bar as of right now. As Wirtz said, it will have food, but no information on the menu has been provided yet.

The Bar will open sometime in December, so look out for that later this season if you attend Hawks home games.

