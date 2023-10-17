The Chicago Blackhawks’ defense limited a lethal Leafs offense to one score

The Blackhawks secured a statement win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night.

The final score was 4-1. The Blackhawks took over the game with a three-goal second period. The Hawks added an empty netter late in the third to reach the final score.

Key takeaways from Monday’s win

The power play drought is officially over. The Blackhawks were 0-14 on the power play going into Monday’s game. Winger Tyler Johnson broke the streak, scoring Chicago’s first power-play goal of the season.

Connor Bedard played well, he did not record any points but he made his presence known. He had multiple moments showing off his skills with the puck, he just couldn’t find the back of the net.

Bedard did go 4-9 on faceoffs which is an improvement over last game where he went 1-8. He also recorded 4 shots in 18 minutes on the ice.

Bedard’s line continues to play strong and will be a key thing to watch as the season goes on.

Taylor Hall returned after missing one game with a shoulder injury. And he appears to be a cornerstone of this team. The team definitely missed Hall in Montreal, his presence was missed.

Hawks deny Auston Matthews hat trick record

Auston Matthews was kept off the scoreboard by a stellar defensive performance by the Blackhawks. The Leafs offense is explosive, holding Toronto to one goal is no small feat.

The Hawks combined for 28 blocked shots, with 17 blocks coming from defensemen.

Arvid Söderblom was a brick wall on Monday night. He played all 60 minutes and recorded 34 saves.

Post game comments

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson was impressed with the teams performance vs. Toronto.

“I thought it was a complete game tonight, 60 minutes,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “That’s what we challenged the guys for, that’s what we needed against a team like that. It was great, a great effort.”

Richardson continued to give props to Chicago’s netminder who played a great game.

“Soderblom tonight was remarkable, especially at the end of the game,” Richardson said. “That’s a dangerous team down low, big bodies, but he’s a big body and he’s very solid on the posts. He came up really big for us.”

The Blackhawks get a few days off before returning to NHL action on Thursday to take on the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

