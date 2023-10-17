Trending
Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks fans react to Connor Bedard throwing tantrum after missed opportunity

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard
Caption: Oct 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) skates during the warmup before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks fans had differing opinions on Connor Bedard’s actions following yet another missed opportunity by the rookie center on a power play during the team’s 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night.

Bedard has played well to start the season. He has three points through the first four games.

However, Bedard’s lone goal of the season came on a wraparound goal. Bedard has yet to slap in one of his famous shots from distance that made him a standout on the World Junior stage.

Connor Bedard

To compound Bedard’s and the Blackhawks’ frustrations, the team entered Toronto without a power-play goal. Fortunately, the Blackhawks were able to score one in the Monday night win. But Bedard had a chance to convert one earlier in the night and came up short.

Cameras caught Bedard slamming his stick when he came to the bench following the miss. Here’s a Tweet by Charlie Roumeliotis showing Bedard’s frustration.

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with what Bedard did. He needs to play the game with passion. It’s a good thing Bedard cares enough to be upset when he lets a goal get away from him. Bedard didn’t let the play affect him and was focused when he returned to the ice.

Chicago Blackhawks fans react to Connor Bedard’s tantrum

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins Connor Bedard
Oct 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) looks on before a face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at the PPG Paints Arena. Bedard is making his NHL debut. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Blackhawks fans took to social media after the power play. Some fans thought Bedard let his emotions get the best of him. Others think it’s understandable he’s frustrated after another miss.

Here are the best takes of Blackhawks fans reacting to Bedard’s vexation.

 

 

NHL: Preseason St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard
Sep 28, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (98) warms up before a game against the St. Louis Blues at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

