Chicago Blackhawks fans react to Connor Bedard throwing tantrum after missed opportunity

Chicago Blackhawks fans had differing opinions on Connor Bedard’s actions following yet another missed opportunity by the rookie center on a power play during the team’s 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night.

Bedard has played well to start the season. He has three points through the first four games.

However, Bedard’s lone goal of the season came on a wraparound goal. Bedard has yet to slap in one of his famous shots from distance that made him a standout on the World Junior stage.

To compound Bedard’s and the Blackhawks’ frustrations, the team entered Toronto without a power-play goal. Fortunately, the Blackhawks were able to score one in the Monday night win. But Bedard had a chance to convert one earlier in the night and came up short.

Cameras caught Bedard slamming his stick when he came to the bench following the miss. Here’s a Tweet by Charlie Roumeliotis showing Bedard’s frustration.

Here was Connor Bedard slamming his stick along his bench after hitting the post on the power play. He’s been so close. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/OVT4ZDDjMs — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 17, 2023

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with what Bedard did. He needs to play the game with passion. It’s a good thing Bedard cares enough to be upset when he lets a goal get away from him. Bedard didn’t let the play affect him and was focused when he returned to the ice.

Chicago Blackhawks fans react to Connor Bedard’s tantrum

Blackhawks fans took to social media after the power play. Some fans thought Bedard let his emotions get the best of him. Others think it’s understandable he’s frustrated after another miss.

Here are the best takes of Blackhawks fans reacting to Bedard’s vexation.

Come on Bedard! Let cooler heads prevail. Get that stick working 🏒🥅 — Monkey (@MonkeyOnX) October 17, 2023

He’s been getting great looks. Keep shooting and eventually those pucks will find the net. — Pete (@Pete_Martuneac) October 17, 2023

it's amazing he succeeded in hitting what he aimed at w his stick on the slam — tbh (@FoodEater4934) October 17, 2023

Slam it like you mean it!🏒 — TomEHawk 23/24 (@JTj61) October 17, 2023

So great to see the next generational talent already rattled! This kid is in for a treat this season, can’t stay on his feet at all. Cry baby Connor. My 8 year old was mocking him! — Stewart Johnson_72 (@Stewart81309874) October 17, 2023

Spends 95% of the time out of the play .. Not a fan — Stop-N-listen (@Canad_IANism) October 17, 2023

Goal post is a menace , Welcome to the NHL , your gonna find the Post more than the back of the net 😏 — Foreverfan (@Foreverfan47) October 17, 2023

soft, he’ll never make it in this league — kirill for hart (@WildEnthusiast_) October 17, 2023

Bedard could be the weakest player on the ice for either team.

Is he injured or only floats .

Defensive detriment — Stop-N-listen (@Canad_IANism) October 17, 2023

Seems like he’s trying too hard. — Bristles#55 (@Bristles55) October 17, 2023

