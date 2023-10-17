Connor Bedard and Auston Matthews are tied for first in individual scoring chances

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard is matching one of the league’s best players in scoring chances.

Chicago Blackhawks beat writer Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times relayed the stat on Twitter.

Connor Bedard and Auston Matthews are currently tied for the NHL lead with 28 individual scoring chances each. Nobody else is above 17. Bedard's goal-scoring eruption is almost certainly coming. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 17, 2023

Bedard and Matthews are toe to toe on chances. And Matthews had two hat tricks to start the year. No other players in the NHL are close to matching them through the first week of the season.

Stats pulled from Natural Stat Trick show, on a per-60-minute basis: among 144 NHL forwards who have played at least 30 mins at 5-on-5 so far this season, Bedard sits third in shots per 60, second in individual expected goals per 60, first in scoring chances per 60 and eighth in high-danger chances per 60. In terms of driving the play as an offensive weapon, he’s been as dangerous as any player in the league across the first week of his career.

As far as Bedard vs Matthews, Bedard is leading Matthews in shots per 60 minutes by 3 extra shots. Bedard has played one more game but the production is comparable.

An offensive explosion is building for Bedard. He is creating a lot of chances for himself, now all he has to do is slot them home.

Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks will be back on the ice to take on the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday in Denver.

The Blackhawks will finally have their home opener on Saturday when Las Vegas visits the United Center.

