Physical tickets will be available for Chicago Blackhawks home games

The tickets will be commemorative and available for all fans who attend games. Physical tickets should be available starting on Saturday for the Chicago Blackhawks home opener.

Brief Information on the physical tickets was shared by Ben Pope on Twitter.

It'll cost $10, which is basically to cover printing and shipping to your house. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 19, 2023

The tickets will be available as part of a new program the team is introducing.

Introducing Chicago Blackhawks Classics

The new program will be called Blackhawks Classics. The NHL website describes the program as such.

“Whether it’s a special personal memory or a pivotal moment in hockey history, the new ‘Blackhawks Classics’ program gives fans the opportunity to commemorate their experience at any home game this season. Ticket holders can purchase physical tickets that include unique matchup details and their seat information for any home game they attend.”

The press release continues to explain when the franchise deems fans have witnessed a moment that is history in the making, such as a major milestone, record-breaker, intense game or unique fan experience, the team will officially seal the game as an official ‘Blackhawks Classic.’

That game’s commemorative ticket will then be upgraded with image recognition technology that captures the moment forever through AR functionality. Which likely means you will be able to scan your physical ticket with your phone and see a video or audio from your tickets game.

To keep these collectibles exclusive to those who attended the game, only those fans who scanned into the game will be eligible to purchase the commemorative physical ticket following a digital validation process.

Just remember that these tickets are not included with your digital ticket. You will still have to buy the physical ticket on top of your digital ticket. $10 for a physical commemorative ticket is a very reasonable price. But at the end of the day is ten extra dollars on top of whatever you spent visiting the United Center.

Program Outlook

The Chicago Blackhawks stopped giving out physical tickets to season ticket holders back in 2016. Many teams have also phased out physical tickets. Going ticket-less and completely digital was done to streamline the gameday process. And while that has worked, some still crave the old ways.

Fans have missed physical tickets as a piece of memorabilia. And as a keep sake of a core memory from their favorite Chicago Blackhawks game. Fans have been asking for the option to buy physical tickets for years.

With the price being only $10, Blackhawks Classics sounds like a fantastic choice and become a fan favorite.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE