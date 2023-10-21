Connor Bedard gets the Blackhawks on the board early with his first home goal

Connor Bedard found the back of the net 1:30 into the Blackhawks home opener vs Las Vegas.

The Blackhawks win a battle in the corner and Taylor Hall slings the puck to Bedard who is waiting right in the alley. Bedard unleashes a one-timer and fires the puck past Vegas goaltender Adin Hill.

See the goal below.

CONNOR BEDARD WITH HIS FIRST GOAL AT THE UNITED CENTER 📢 pic.twitter.com/D5bW76aixQ — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 22, 2023

The Connor Bedard era is underway at the UC

The first of many United Center goals for Bedard and it is an absolute beauty. Bedard is giving Hawks fans a great look at how elite his shot already is.

Bedard has scored his first two goals against Boston and Las Vegas. Two teams with Cup aspirations and strong goaltending. There is no limit to what Bedard can achieve in his career. And his first season is off to a good start so far.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE