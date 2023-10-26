Chicago Blackhawks Head Coach Luke Richardson frustrated with teams’ performance early on

Despite an exciting opening night win against the Penguins, the Chicago Blackhawks have experienced their fair share of growing pains early this season. The team has now dropped three games in a row, with all three losses coming against teams that made deep playoff runs in 2023.

While you could chalk the losses up to playing some of the top talent in the league, the Blackhawks have been outscored 12-to-3 during the three-game skid while getting outshot 108-to-65. To add insult to injury, #1 pick Connor Bedard has been stymied on the offensive side of the puck, firing just two shots in the past three games. For reference, he had 20 shots in the teams first five games.

After Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to the Bruins, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson took to the podium to address the early struggles of his team, saying: “…I’m kind of, at the point, tired. One year’s enough of ‘We’re a hard-working team’. We want to push for more this year. I think we start off with a good intention but I find the other teams not outwork us work ethic wise, but the hardness of the work, like physical one-on-one battles.”.

A frustrated Luke Richardson on the 3-0 loss to Boston: “They’re a hard team, but I'm kind of, at the point, tired. One year's enough of 'We're a hard-working team.' We want to push for more this year." #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/eWHYwwlXP5 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 25, 2023

While it is good to know that the Richardson and the team cares and is frustrated, they will have to turn it around soon before they dig themselves deep into the Central Division standings.

The Blackhawks will now go on a two-game road trip starting out in Vegas against the Golden Knights at 5:00 PM CST on Friday, October 27th.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE