Blackhawks third-year forward Lukas Reichel is ‘pissed’ about lack of production

In an interview after Thursday afternoon’s practice, Blackhawks’ forward Lukas Reichel voiced his frustrations about his lack of production to start the season.

“Of course I’m pissed, I’m frustrated. I want to score. It’s more fun if you score, of course, that’s why I’m a forward. But I try to stay positive and keep working.”

Although Reichel is the only forward on the team that has not recorded a point this season, it is enlightening that he retains a positive attitude and motivation to keep working. Coach Luke Richardson decided to move Reichel to left-winger instead of center at Thursday’s practice in hopes of loosening him up. The move would then shift Andreas Athanasiou to center and Taylor Raddysh to right wing.

The 21-year-old out of Germany was the selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 has still been looking to get his feet under him in his young career. Last season, Reichel had some fairly decent production in the 23 games that he appeared in, tallying seven goals and eight assists.

Many fans have speculated that moving Reichel to the first line with Connor Bedard would compliment both players nicely. But until then, all we can do is hope that the move to winger loosens up Reichel and gets him in the point column. We will see the Blackhawks back in action at home on Saturday against the Panthers.

