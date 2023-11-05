Connor Bedard joins elite company with a Blackhawks’ legend

Blackhawks’ young star Connor Bedard has been nothing short of impressive in his first NHL season. Throughout 10 games, the rookie leads the team in goals (5), points (7), points per game (1), shots (30), and is 3rd in time on ice/game (19:24).

This all comes after the 18-year old had just one goal and two assists through the first five games. Since then, Bedard has scored a goal in four out of the team’s last five games. His hot streak has also made him one of the best rookies in the league right now (as he should be). Among all first-year players, Bedard ranks 1st in goals scored, T2nd in points, and T1st in shots.

Connor Bedard with his 5th career goal in his 10th career NHL game. That’s an early pace of 41 rookie goals over an 82 game season. He’s 18 years old.

Bedard’s ability to string together constant production has landed him in elite company with a Blackhawks’ legend. After his 5th goal on Saturday night against the Panthers, Bedard joined Jonathan Toews as the only teenager in Blackhawks’ history to score five goals in their first 10 NHL games.

Toews, like Bedard, also struggled in his first five games, but then scored three goals in the next five games. Toews is likely to be a first-ballot hall-of-famer, have his number retired, and maybe even get a statue at the United Center. He was the heart and sole of the team when they won three Stanley Cups, and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2010.

While it is obviously very early to start making conclusions about the young career of Connor Bedard, it’s definitely a good sign for him to be in company with Jonathon Toews.

