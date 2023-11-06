The locker room doors at the United Center stayed closed for over 20 minutes as the Chicago Blackhawks had a players-only meeting.

The Chicago Blackhawks would drop their seventh game of the season to the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Sunday night. Fresh off a big win on Saturday night, the Blackhawks came out hot with Taylor Hall scoring his second goal in as many nights just under two minutes into the first period.

It would be all Devils from there, as Dawson Mercer and Max Willman would each add goals to make the score 2-1 after the first period. After a scoreless second, Devils winger Curtis Lazar would net one with 15:25 left in the third period to take a 3-1 lead. With just under five minutes left in the third, Blackhawks center Ryan Donato would score his second goal of the season to cut the deficit to just one.

It would not be enough though, as Michael McLeod would cash in on an empty-netter to get the Devils their first win without star player Jack Hughes.

After the game, it is reported that the Chicago Blackhawks conducted a “heart to heart” players-only meeting. This comes as a surprise because the past two games the Blackhawks have played some of their better hockey of the young season. Despite a loss on Sunday, the team played well against one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

The Devils have won six out of their last eight and boast one of the best power play units in the league. I thought that for the most part the Chicago Blackhawks played hard and kept it close the whole game. They only were out-shot 40-34 and led the game in hits. Even if you take away that one power play goal it’s a tie game going to overtime where the Hawks have all the momentum after the late 3rd period goal.

From what it sounds like, the Chicago Blackhawks player-only meeting was not as intense as the one the Bulls had after their first game. “That’s the brotherhood. You’re not putting anybody down. That’s not what we’re here to do. That wasn’t the message. It’s more of being brothers and being able to talk about it and figure it out as men.” said veteran forward Corey Perry.

Coach Luke Richardson added how he’s glad that the team can talk amongst themselves. He says it should mean more coming from your teammates: “They hear enough from me before and during the game. If they feel there’s something that needs to be said, it usually goes a longer way when the leadership guys and whoever feels they need to speak up.”

All in all, despite playing well the past couple games, it’s good to know that this team cares about getting the little things right. Doing the little things right is something this team will need to do in order to stay away from the bottom of the tough Central division. The Chicago Blackhawks will have a couple days off before heading to Tampa Bay on Thursday to take on the Lightning.

