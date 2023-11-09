Connor Bedard has set a Blackhawks franchise record in two periods vs Tampa Bay

The Chicago Blackhawks have come out firing on all cylinders. At the time of writing this, the Blackhawks are leading the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2.

Connor Bedard is a major reason for the domination. The Blackhawks rookie currently has 4 points on the night, 2 goals, and 2 assists. Bedard’s two goals can be seen below if you missed them.

Philipp Kurashev with a nifty pass to Connor Bedard, who outmuscles Victor Hedman and scores his sixth goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/D7ekYBrf6p — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 10, 2023

Connor Bedard with his second goal and third point of the first period. Wow. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/BsMzjIC7of — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 10, 2023

Connor Bedard’s legendary performance

At only 18-years-old Bedard is the youngest player to score more than one goal in an NHL game for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Only 14 players in NHL history have had a multi-point game at age 18 years, 85 days or younger.

There is still the entire third period at the time of writing this. Connor Bedard could easily tally more points tonight. The Blackhawks record for most points in a single game is 7 total points.

That record is shared by two historic and legendary players Grant Mulvey and Max Bentley. Bedard is 3 points away from cementing himself amongst Chicago’s greats, in his rookie season.

The young superstar is living up to his number one pick status so far. Bedard now has 11 points on the season and his shots are starting to find their target.

Connor Bedard had a slow start to the season. Bedard is really starting to pick up the pace, scoring 5 goals in his last 6 games.

This has been a great start to the Blackhawks annual Mom’s trip. And hopefully the first of many records in Bedard’s career.

