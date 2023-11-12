Connor Bedard is on a blistering goal streak

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard is dominating for the second straight game. Bedard has two goals vs Florida through two periods. That is back-to-back games with multiple goals for Bedard.

Bedard produced his first goal by stealing the puck in the Panthers zone. Bedard was at an impossibly tight angle, yet he fired the puck over the left shoulder of Sergei Bobrovsky into the top left corner. See the goal below.

CONNOR BEDARD 🤯 The kid's got six goals in his last six games! 📺: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/cs8UvVsTwj — NHL (@NHL) November 12, 2023

Connor Bedard’s second goal is another example of his elite shot

Bedard’s second goal is also must see action. Bedard gets the puck on a Blackhawks breakaway. He skates into the slot and smashes the puck past the outstretched glove of Bobrovsky. Bedard’s second goal can be admired below.

Connor Bedard is good at hockey pic.twitter.com/tn9DgI2s1N — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 12, 2023

Bedard seems to love playing hockey in Florida

Connor Bedard has seven goals in his last six games. His streak includes 4 goals combined vs the Lightning and Panthers.

Last game vs Tampa Bay, Connor Bedard became the youngest player in Blackhawks history to score more than one goal in a game. At 18 years and 115 days old, Bedard became the second youngest player in NHL history with a four-point game.

The youngest player to acheieve the feat was Armand “Bep” Guidolin. His performance was all the way back in 1944 as a member of Bruins. Guidolin was 18 years and 58 days old when he achieved the feat on Feb. 5, 1944

Early in the season he was registering plenty of shots, they just were not finding the back of the net. Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said it was only a matter of time before Bedard’s shots started going in. That time has arrived.

Bedard’s confidence has reached an all time high. When he has a chance he is launching the puck at the net. And now more often than not, it’s going in.

