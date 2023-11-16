Wayne Gretzky thinks Connor Bedard is better than advertised already Connor Bedard’s NHL career began with a difficult run of games, but the excitement surrounding him led to a demanding schedule of media appearances. The rookie for the Chicago Blackhawks lived up to the hype despite the hubbub, turning in numerous electrifying plays and finishing with 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in as many games.

Wayne Gretzky, is pleased with Bedard’s performance thus far, especially in light of the caliber of opponents the Blackhawks have faced

“I think that we put so much stock in the first few games. He had the hardest first seven games I’ve ever seen,” the NHL’s all-time points leader said on TNT. “He had to go into Toronto, into Montreal, into Colorado. And he got Boston twice and Vegas twice. Those are good hockey clubs.

“And I thought he held his own, and you can see him get more and more confident. With young players, one of the hard things is you always tell ’em, ‘You’ve gotta shoot the puck, you got to shoot more.’ He doesn’t hesitate to shoot the puck, and he’s been everything that everybody thought he was going to be…

Wayne Gretzky’s insightful commentary not only validates Connor Bedard’s promising talent, but also paints a picture of a young player with the potential to be a major force in the NHL. Even if they don’t support the Chicago Blackhawks, Connor Bedard continues to win fans’ hearts and minds.

