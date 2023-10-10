Connor Bedard assists Ryan Donato for the first goal of the season for Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks scored their first goal of the 2023-2024 season deep into the second period versus the Penguins on Tuesday night.

The goal was scored by Ryan Donato, assisted by Connor Bedard and Alex Vlasic. The goal brought the score to, 1-2 in favor of the Penguins.

Chicago seemed to be playing with more confidence and intensity immediately after the goal.

Bedard has struggled so far from the faceoff circle, he is currently 0-8 on faceoffs. He looked nervous in the first period but has flashed his skills. Especially with his pass that started the play leading to Donato’s goal.

The Penguins have not been giving Bedard space, not allowing the No. 1 overall pick to shoot the puck much in the opener. The Penguins are showing major respect to Bedard in his first NHL game and understand just how dangerous he can be.

