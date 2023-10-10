Connor Bedard received some advice from Sidney Crosby ahead of his debut

The Connor Bedard era officially begins on Tuesday night as the Chicago Blackhawks hit the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Months of hype around the No. 1 overall pick as he finally hits the ice for a regular season game, and all eyes will be on him.

But before Connor Bedard hits the ice for the first time, a future Hall of Famer that he’s facing off against has some advice for him.

Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby sat down with Bedard for a special ESPN segment ahead of Tuesday’s opener and he shared some advice for the Blackhawks future star.

“A lot of nerves, but also realizing that you finally achieved your dream,” Crosby said in the sit down with Bedard. “My advice would be just to ignore the nerves and have fun with it. It’s a great moment and you will always remember it.”

A lot of hype for Sidney Crosby

Like Bedard, there was a LOT of hype around Crosby ahead of that 2005 season. He was considered a generational talent with Pittsburgh and while his career would turn out to be that, there were struggles early on.

The Penguins opened up the season with a nine-game losing streak before figuring things out. Crosby told Bedard that he needs to just enjoy it no matter how it starts.

That seemed to work out very well for Crosby.

He’s entering his 19th season in the NHL all with the Penguins, helping lead them to three Stanley Cup titles so far. The hope in Chicago is that Connor Bedard can get the Blackhawks back to that championship pedigree as they have been in a rebuild now for a few years.

And it all starts on Tuesday night for Bedard and the franchise as the hope is to usher in a new era of hockey in Chicago.

