Matt Eberflus plan is for him to call defensive plays the rest of the season.

The Chicago Bears have had a difficult season, dealing with quarterback Justin Fields’ media firestorm that seemed to link coaching to his “robotic” play as well as the unexpected resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

Head coach Matt Eberflus hopes that taking over as the defensive play-caller would help ease some of the pressure his squad is already under as a result of their 0-3 start.

Matt Eberflus confirms that he will continue calling defensive plays for the rest of the season. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 27, 2023

Matt Eberflus believes that being the real defensive coordinator is a “natural fit,” and he has the credentials to back up that assertion after working as Indianapolis’ DC for four years from 2018 to 2021. Under his direction, the Colts finished in the top 10 in scoring defense three times and never dropped below the league average (16th) in yards allowed.

The Bears have given up 68 points in two games under Eberlfus’ direction, third-most in the NFL. The Broncos, against whom the Bears play on Sunday, have allowed 105 points in that time, which leads the league. The Commanders have permitted seventy.

This Sunday at 1 p.m. est, the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears will play in Chicago. Both of these teams have a 0-3 record to start the year.

