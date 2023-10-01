The Chicago Bears did improve something today, they now hold the first and second overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft giving them the opportunity to potentially draft two generational talent prospects at key positions.

There are two winless teams left in the NFL after week four of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers and as a result, by virtue of trading away last year’s number one overall pick, the Bears own top two picks in the NFL Draft.

The Bears currently have the top two picks in next year’s draft… 👀 Bears fan hotline: https://t.co/YXqHIJgiyj pic.twitter.com/UuJdFDUSsI — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2023

By virtue of holding the first and second overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft the Bears have the chance to draft two generational talents. Caleb Williams at quarterback is at this point the unanimous pick to go number one overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams has been compared very favorably to current Kansas City Chiefs great Patrick Mahomes.

Making things even more palatable in terms of the overall failure of the 2023 Chicago Bears, Williams could potentially be throwing to Marvin Harrison Jr, who has been compared to Randy Moss.

Obviously, this would be a best-case scenario for the Chicago Bears to land the first and a second overall pick and it would also ignore how bad they are on defense. However, the Bears can’t afford to pass on generational talent even if it means neglecting the defense.

