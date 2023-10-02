Chase Claypool will remain away from the Bears this week

Chase Claypool, the Bears’ wide receiver, was not present for the team’s loss to the Broncos on Sunday and will not be present Thursday night against the Commanders.

Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed on Monday morning on ESPN 1000 that Claypool will remain away from the team this week. ““He is not going to be in the building this particular week on this short week. I can give you that,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN”.

That contradicts what Eberflus said after Sunday’s game, when he predicted Claypool’s return. Eberflus also stated after the game on Sunday that Claypool elected not to attend, but the team later stated that Claypool was advised not to go.

Claypool was acquired by the Bears in exchange for the 32nd overall choice in the 2023 NFL Draft. Whether he stays with the organization for the rest of the season or goes in free agency at the end of the season, he appears to be in need of a fresh start, and the Bears appear to have squandered the draft pick they acquired for him.

