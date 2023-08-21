Chicago Bears: 3 options to replace injured left guard Teven Jenkins

The Chicago Bears must find a new starting left tackle for their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune reported Sunday night left guard Teven Jenkins sustained a leg injury that could put him out for up to six weeks.

The injury is unfortunate news for Jenkins and the Bears offense. Jenkins was hoping to have an injury-free season after being plagued with injuries during his first two NFL seasons. The Bears needed Jenkins, arguably their best offensive lineman when healthy, to be a staple in protecting quarterback Justin Fields this season.

Three backup options for the Chicago Bears at left guard

The Bears have several options to replace Jenkins this season–although the names of backups won’t be sexy to the fanbase. It’s possible the Bears could sign outside help. But here are three options on the Bears’ roster to replace Jenkins until he can return later in the regular season.

1. Alex Leatherwood

The Bears claimed Alex Leatherwood off of waivers last year. The former Las Vegas first-round pick has had a chance to learn the Bears’ offense in the previous year. He played in a few games for the Bears last season and seemed to improve from his time with the Raiders.

Leatherwood is listed as Jenkins’ backup at left guard on the depth chart. He will likely get the first look from the coaching staff to replace Jenkins early in the season.

Leatherwood has had mixed performances in the preseason. Leatherwood struggled against the Indianapolis Colts. Pro Football Focus gave him a 55.1 grade for his play against the Colts.

@ImBearingDown posted to Twitter every snap Leatherwood played against the Colts Saturday night. Leatherwood struggled in pass protection, especially when he needed to reach to make a block.

Every snap Alex Leatherwood played in the #Bears second preseason game. He is next up on the depth chart after Teven Jenkins at LG. pic.twitter.com/gRefsecKDE — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) August 21, 2023

Leatherwood played better in the Bears’ first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. PFF gave him an 86.4 grade for pass-blocking against the Titans. Leatherwood needs to play consistently in order to win the starting job for Week 1.

2. Ja’Tyre Carter

Ja’Tyre Carter is listed as the Bears’ backup guard at right tackle. He’s played a lot of snaps with the first team during training camp and the preseason due to Nate Davis’ injury/personal issues–whatever the Bears refuse to call it publicly.

Carter, like Leatherwood, played well against the Titans but was terrible against the Colts. PFF gave Carter a 93.9 grade against the Titans but a 61.1 grade against the Colts.

Switching sides won’t be easy for the second-year guard. Jenkins said it takes a while for a player’s body to shift its weight to a new side. Jenkins said a lineman’s body must also form new muscle memory.

Carter could win the job, but he’ll have to show he can beat out Leatherwood after switching to the left side.

1. Cody Whitehair

Whitehair has experience playing offensive guard for the Bears. His flexibility could help patch the offensive line until Jenkins can return.

The Bears could then plug in veteran Lucas Patrick or second-year center Doug Kramer to be the starting center. The Bears coaching staff could go this route, but it could wind up making it harder for the offensive line to gel when Jenkins comes back, and Whitehair returns to center.

The Bears’ interior offensive line was a problem last season. It hasn’t looked terrific in the preseason this August. Keeping Whitehair at center could be preferable, with Patrick coming off an injury and Kramer looking inconsistent in the preseason.

