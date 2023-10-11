DJ Moore named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

DJ Moore was selected NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his effort against the Commanders six days ago.

DJ Moore caught eight passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ 40-20 victory, which ended a 14-game losing streak for the team. He scored touchdowns of 20, 11, and 56 yards, the latter on third-and-2 with the Bears leading by ten points.

DJ Moore is seventh in the NFL in receiving yards and tops in yards per reception after five weeks.

Bears WR DJ Moore was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 11, 2023

DJ Moore is the Bears’ second recipient of the honor, following Marcus Robinson in 1999.

He is the first Bears player to win the accolade since Justin Fields did so against the Dolphins last year. Prior to that, Mitch Trubisky of the Chicago Bears had won it in 2018.

Moore has shown to be the receiver the Bears were looking for when they traded the first overall pick to the Panthers in March. In return for the pick that would become Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, they received Moore, first-round picks in 2023 and 2024, and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025.

