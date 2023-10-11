Chicago Bears fans react to interesting report on team’s new view of Justin Fields

Chicago Bears fans reacted to a significant report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on how the team sees Justin Fields progressing ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Fowler, the Bears think Fields is playing the quarterback position the best he ever has in Week 4 and Week 5:

“The Bears believe quarterback Justin Fields has seen the field maybe better than he ever has over the past two games. And they believe when Fields’ footwork is clean, that guides his eyes, and good things happen in the pocket. Fields also said after Thursday night’s win over Washington that he reminds offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to get DJ Moore the ball as much as possible. After 15 targets for Moore through Weeks 1-3, he has 19 over the past two weeks — with Fields’ play exploding during that span, throwing for 617 yards and eight touchdown passes.”

Fields has thrown for eight touchdowns in the previous two games and has only one interception. Unfortunately, the lone interception against the Denver Broncos killed the Bears’ chances of winning the Week 4 matchup. However, Fields’ four-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders last week guaranteed the Bears their first win of the season.

It’s impossible to argue Fields hasn’t been better in those games than he was to start the season. But it’s also true the Commanders and Broncos do not have good defenses.

The timing of the report from the Bears is interesting, too. The Bears could be giving some confidence to Fields after good play. Or could they be hyping up his play for trade talks before the deadline?

Chicago Bears fans react to the report on Justin Fields

Bears fans reacted to Fowler’s report on social media. Here are the best takes of the Bears’ thinking Fields is at sell high kind of levels.

YEAR 3 LEAP IS A GO — 🅱️🚂 (@b_cowell34) October 11, 2023

Good bro! They should 100% keep him and not draft Caleb Williams and or Drake Maye. I’m also very sure Biden Jr is a legit head coach for the long term. #BearDown — Steele (@SteeleBomb17) October 11, 2023

Sounds like what they mean to say is when we step back and let Justin Fields do HIS thing it’s amazing to watch, rather than him be abysmal by trying to be the player THE COACH wants him to be — Scottie Trippen (@Prettyl0u) October 11, 2023

Bro wins one game and everyone thinks he’s Jesus😭😭 — ©️olten 🅱️rink (@BringEmBrinks) October 11, 2023

I knew he was him 🤷‍♂️ — Calan Desposito (@classiccalan) October 11, 2023

He looked way more comfortable in the pocket, his internal clock was amazing both games. If he can focus on that internal clock I think he can be a top 10 QB — Lakerlover021 (@mattwilson2124) October 11, 2023

Played vs the Broncos and the Commanders… — Alex Jones (@jonesalex91) October 11, 2023

The bears won one game in the last 16, and now they feel like they are on top of the world — Lago (@oceanntide) October 11, 2023

