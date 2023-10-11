Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears fans react to interesting report on team’s new view of Justin Fields

Jordan Sigler
NFL: Chicago Bears Justin Fields
Oct 5, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field after the Bears' game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears fans reacted to a significant report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on how the team sees Justin Fields progressing ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Fowler, the Bears think Fields is playing the quarterback position the best he ever has in Week 4 and Week 5:

“The Bears believe quarterback Justin Fields has seen the field maybe better than he ever has over the past two games. And they believe when Fields’ footwork is clean, that guides his eyes, and good things happen in the pocket. Fields also said after Thursday night’s win over Washington that he reminds offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to get DJ Moore the ball as much as possible.

After 15 targets for Moore through Weeks 1-3, he has 19 over the past two weeks — with Fields’ play exploding during that span, throwing for 617 yards and eight touchdown passes.”

Justin Fields Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields shakes the hand of Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson after the Broncos defeated the Bears 31-28 at Soldier Field.

Fields has thrown for eight touchdowns in the previous two games and has only one interception. Unfortunately, the lone interception against the Denver Broncos killed the Bears’ chances of winning the Week 4 matchup. However, Fields’ four-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders last week guaranteed the Bears their first win of the season.

It’s impossible to argue Fields hasn’t been better in those games than he was to start the season. But it’s also true the Commanders and Broncos do not have good defenses.

The timing of the report from the Bears is interesting, too. The Bears could be giving some confidence to Fields after good play. Or could they be hyping up his play for trade talks before the deadline?

Chicago Bears fans react to the report on Justin Fields

Chicago Bears Justin Fields
Quarterback Fields will need to win some games to prove he’s the guy for the Chicago Bears’ future. Photo courtesy of USA Today

Bears fans reacted to Fowler’s report on social media. Here are the best takes of the Bears’ thinking Fields is at sell high kind of levels.

