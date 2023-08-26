Chicago Bears DE Trevis Gipson requests trade

The Chicago Bears are trailing the Buffalo Bills right now, 7-3 in the second quarter of each teams’ final preseason game. You’d think that most of the news today would be revolving around that game with so many storylines to pay attention to ahead of the final cuts on Tuesday.

Well, that just isn’t the case, as it seems Trevis Gipson has had enough with the Chicago Bears, as today he formally requested a trade. Jeremy Fowler was on the report, saying “he could be looking to get back to a 3-4 scheme” which would make sense.

Defensive end Trevis Gipson has received permission from the #Bears to seek a trade, per sources. Gipson had seven sacks in 2021 and could be looking to get back to a 3-4 scheme. pic.twitter.com/6n6MIQsL2p — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 26, 2023

This adds to the already busy week for the Bears, as yesterday reports came out about how they might be interested in trading for Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones.

Gipson was already on the bubble to make this roster heading into camp. When the initial depth chart came out, he was at the bottom of it, and probably felt some type of way. Obviously he did, as he’s requested a trade out of Chicago.

Trevis was drafted in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and since then he’s been a solid contributor. His best season was in 2021, when he racked up a career-high 7 sacks and 7 tackles for loss. He just isn’t a fit in this Matt Eberflus scheme, and if he’s not traded in the next few days, it’s likely he’ll just be cut this Tuesday.

