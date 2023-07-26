The Chicago White Sox have traded Lucas Giolito to the Los Angeles Angels

The selling has officially begun for the Chicago White Sox here in 2023.

Just minutes after the team lost to the Chicago Cubs to drop to 41-62 on the season, the White Sox made a move to send pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels. Per Jeff Passan, Chicago will be receiving catcher Edgar Quero and left-hander Ky Bush in the deal.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Angels are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Lucas Giolito and right-handed reliever Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox for catcher Edgar Quero and left-hander Ky Bush, two top prospects, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2023

Quero is the No. 2 prospect in the Angels system by MLB.com while Bush is ranked No. 3 in the system per the rankings. This is a nice haul for Chicago who have now become sellers and are looking to reload their farm system for the future.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE