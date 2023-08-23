Chicago White Sox likely to promote former player Chris Getz to General Manager

It’s been a busy week for the Chicago White Sox as of late. You’d think they were in the playoff hunt with all the buzz they’re getting, but quite frankly it’s the absolute opposite. Just a few days ago, rumors swirled about the possibility of relocation, and then just yesterday, they cleaned house in the front office.

Yesterday, owner Jerry Reinsdorf fired White Sox vice president Kenny Williams and GM Rick Hahn at Guaranteed Rate Field. It was a long overdue decision that I’m sure Reinsdorf didn’t want to make, but after the awful play of the ChiSox this year, it was needed.

This now proposes the question, who will be next in line? Reinsdorf appears to have someone in mind. It’s former player and current Minor League development executive, Chris Getz. Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote a story about the whole situation. Here’s his quote.

Chris Getz, 39, who spent the past seven years overseeing the White Sox minor league operations and player development after a seven-year playing career, is expected to be named the next White Sox GM.

He also added that Dayton Moore will likely add to Getz’s team, who worked together in Kansas City during the Royals run back in the late 2010’s.

Dayton Moore, the Texas Rangers’ senior advisor of baseball operations who spent 16 years as the Kansas City Royals GM, could also join Getz in a key front-office position. The two close friends worked together in Kansas City where they won back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series championship.

Nightengale also adds that an official decision is likely “weeks away”, but this is the overwhelming assumption.

What a wild week for the Chicago White Sox organization. At this point, what could be next?

