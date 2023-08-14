BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign Atlanta Falcons’ 2022 starting linebacker

The Chicago Bears worked out several linebackers Monday before ultimately signing a recent cut from the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chicago Bears signed Mykal Walker

According to a statement by the Bears, the team signed linebacker Mykyal Walker. They waived Kuony Deng.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived LB Kuony Deng and claimed LB Mykal Walker. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 14, 2023

According to Michael Rothstein with ESPN, Walker started for the Falcons in 2022.

The Atlanta Falcons have waived Mykal Walker, one of their starting linebackers from last season. Walker, 25, started 12 games for Atlanta last season as a linebacker next to Rashaan Evans, making a career-high 107 tackles with four tackles for loss, his first career sack and two interceptions. It had been Walker’s first year as a full-time starter after two seasons as a rotational player who picked up spot starts.

The Associated Press considered the roster cut a “surprise” on Sunday. However, Grayson Streetstone with Blogging Dirty was less kind to Walker, calling the former Falcons fourth-round draft pick a “bust”:

“Meanwhile, Mykal Walker had a good rookie season as a rotational player but has taken a significant step backward every year since. Following a shaky performance in his first preseason game of his fourth season, Walker will be looking for a new team.”

We’ll see how Walker does in Chicago. The Bears are currently getting the best out of another former NFC “bust” in former Los Angeles Rams Edge rusher Terrell Lewis.

