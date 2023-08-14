Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign Atlanta Falcons’ 2022 starting linebacker

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
chicago bears mykal walker
Photo courtesy of David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears worked out several linebackers Monday before ultimately signing a recent cut from the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chicago Bears signed Mykal Walker

According to a statement by the Bears, the team signed linebacker Mykyal Walker. They waived Kuony Deng.

According to Michael Rothstein with ESPN, Walker started for the Falcons in 2022.

The Atlanta Falcons have waived Mykal Walker, one of their starting linebackers from last season.

Walker, 25, started 12 games for Atlanta last season as a linebacker next to Rashaan Evans, making a career-high 107 tackles with four tackles for loss, his first career sack and two interceptions. It had been Walker’s first year as a full-time starter after two seasons as a rotational player who picked up spot starts.

USATSI 17346829.jpg
Photo courtesy of USA Today

The Associated Press considered the roster cut a “surprise” on Sunday. However, Grayson Streetstone with Blogging Dirty was less kind to Walker, calling the former Falcons fourth-round draft pick a “bust”:

“Meanwhile, Mykal Walker had a good rookie season as a rotational player but has taken a significant step backward every year since. Following a shaky performance in his first preseason game of his fourth season, Walker will be looking for a new team.”

We’ll see how Walker does in Chicago. The Bears are currently getting the best out of another former NFC “bust” in former Los Angeles Rams Edge rusher Terrell Lewis.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply