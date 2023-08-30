Jay Cutler will serve as a analyst for the upcoming 2023 season

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is returning to TV. On Wednesday, the CW Network and the NFL announced that Cutler will be one of the analysts on the first season of “Inside the NFL“.

Former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark will host the show which features former players Cutler, Chad Johnson, Chris Long and Channing Crowder as analysts. The panel of analysts will break down unseen highlights and exclusive NFL Films Mic’d up sounds from the game during episodes.

The NFL and the CW Network released a statement on the show:

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan, Channing, Jay, Chad and Chris to The CW family as we prepare INSIDE THE NFL for its broadcast television debut,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “Not only do they all possess a deep understanding, knowledge and passion for the game, but they also bring a unique sense of humor and fun to the table. Plus, they are not afraid to voice their opinions on any topic. This season of INSIDE THE NFL will be a must-watch for all football fans.”

“We are so proud that INSIDE THE NFL has been loved and consumed by football fans for an incredible 47 years,” said Ross Ketover, Senior Executive, NFL Films. “Now having this show on broadcast television for the first time, with our new partners at The CW, everyone at NFL Films is unbelievably excited to refresh and reinvent this tentpole franchise.”

“Every day I showed up to work it was always about the next step… I dreamed of being a host, but not even in my wildest dreams did I think it would be the host of INSIDE THE NFL,” said Ryan Clark. “I played against all the analysts who will be with me on Tuesday nights and always admired the way they approached the game of football. I’m excited to see that same passion poured into the new INSIDE THE NFL now that we are all on the same team.”

Jay Cutler spent 12 seasons in the NFL, including 8 with the Chicago Bears. He was set to join the TV booth following his last year with the Bears but instead signed with the Miami Dolphins. Jay Cutler previously starred on Very Cavallari.

“Inside the NFL” Makes its CW Debut on Tuesday, September 5 at 8:00pm ET/PT

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE