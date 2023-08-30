Former Chicago Bears QB PJ Walker headed to Cleveland to be a part of the Browns practice squad

The day after final cuts is usually packed with news. Teams are finalizing their roster, waiving players, making claims on the waiver wire, and in some situations making trades. The Chicago Bears added 11 players to their practice squad today, and even made a few big waiver claims.

One player that was released a few days ago, unsurprisingly, was QB PJ Walker.

Walker signed a deal with the Chicago Bears this offseason with the expectation that he’d become Justin Fields’ backup, but due to his very poor play, he was released. He even lost his job to an UDFA Division II QB Tyson Bagent.

Today, Walker made a deal with the Cleveland Browns to be a part of their practice squad.

The #Browns have signed former #Bears QB PJ Walker to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/ILzI2ScChI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2023

Walker will likely stay on the practice squad unless the Browns have some injury issues. He had a real chance to prove himself as a worthy backup this offseason. but the consistency wasn’t there, and his accuracy looked worse than ever. You could argue Nathan Peterman played even better, which depending on how you look at it, was quite an embarrassment.

