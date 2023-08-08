BREAKING: Chicago Bears part ways with injured tight end

The Chicago Bears waived an injured tight end Tuesday, just days after they placed tight end Chase Allen on injured reserve. The Bears are quickly accruing injuries at tight end.

The Chicago Bears cut a tight end and kicker

According to a statement by the Bears, the team waived injured tight end Jake Tonges. They also waived kicker Andre Szmyt. The moves allowed the Bears to sign tight end Lachlan Pitts and linebacker Barrington Wade.

#Bears roster moves:

We have signed TE Lachlan Pitts and LB Barrington Wade, waived K Andre Szmyt and waived/injured TE Jake Tonges. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 8, 2023

Tonges appeared in four games for the Bears last season. He received one target in 16 offensive snaps. He played 11 snaps on special teams. Tonges, who played college football at California, was signed as a UDFA last spring.

