BREAKING: Chicago Bears part ways with injured tight end

Jordan Sigler
The Chicago Bears waived an injured tight end Tuesday, just days after they placed tight end Chase Allen on injured reserve. The Bears are quickly accruing injuries at tight end.

The Chicago Bears cut a tight end and kicker

According to a statement by the Bears, the team waived injured tight end Jake Tonges. They also waived kicker Andre Szmyt. The moves allowed the Bears to sign tight end Lachlan Pitts and linebacker Barrington Wade.

Tonges appeared in four games for the Bears last season. He received one target in 16 offensive snaps. He played 11 snaps on special teams. Tonges, who played college football at California, was signed as a UDFA last spring.

