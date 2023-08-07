Chicago Bears add another tight end to loaded room

The Chicago Bears will be preparing for their first pre-season game this week, as they face the Tennessee Titans to kick off their three-game schedule. So far, camp has been very promising for the Bears, as their offense has looked as lethal as ever.

They’ve added some new pieces in the past few weeks, and today they added another player to the squad. Lachlan Pitts, rookie tight end out of William & Mary, has signed a deal with the team, making it the second tight end they’ve added in just a few days.

The Chicago Bears are signing tight end Lachlan Pitts, per sources. Pitts participated in Bears minicamp and recently had a tryout with the team. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 7, 2023

Pitts played five seasons for the Tribe at tight end, and was a pretty good pass catcher during his final year in 2022. He caught 28 passes for 543 yards and 5 touchdowns, and was a great run blocker as well.

He stands at a massive 6 foot 6 inches, weighing in at 255 pounds. That’s a large human lining up at tight end, and could add even more depth to the Chicago Bears. He’ll be fighting for a 53 man roster spot, however the practice squad looks a bit more likely.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE