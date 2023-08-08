As we head into the week, the Chicago Bears have released their first depth chart

We sit just a few days away from the Chicago Bears first pre-season game as they prepare to play against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. GM Ryan Poles has been very active in the last few weeks, adding to this already improved roster each day. The fanbase seems impressed as it’s ever been.

Today, the Chicago Bears finally released their first unofficial depth chart. There are not too many unexpected spots on the chart, but I counted at least a few that were confusing. Take a look for yourself.

First unofficial Bears depth chart pic.twitter.com/8sXrqA3IfW — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 8, 2023

Personally, seeing Roschon Johnson that far down was a little surprising. However, him being a rookie it does make sense as he’s yet to play a down in the NFL. That Herbert-Foreman duo might be a solid one-two punch for this new offense.

Rookie Tyrique Stevenson looks like he’s opened up as the cornerback three to start his campaign, but his rookie teammate Terell Smith isn’t very far behind. The secondary looks pretty solid all around.

Do you think there’s any surprises?

