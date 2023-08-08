Former Chicago Bears guard Tom Thayer praises Roschon Johnson

The Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft was deemed a success by much of the media and fanbase, as they addressed almost every need and really added talent across the board. One of their draft picks may have the look of an NFL vet already, and that’s running back Roschon Johnson out of the University of Texas.

Johnson has turned some head during his short stint with the team. His initial spot on the first depth chart was a little surprising, but I assume he’ll change that soon after he gets some game action. The rookie will be competing with a talented running back room.

Yesterday, former Chicago Bears Super Bowl Champion guard Tom Thayer was reflecting on what he thinks about Johnson. He had nothing but praise for the back and is looking forward to seeing what he can contribute in his rookie season.

Everything I’ve seen out of Roschon, I’ve really liked. I got to say, he’s one of the best pass blocking running backs I’ve ever seen, come into the league as a rookie, and is fundamentally sound. It’s sustaining, it’s contact with feet.

Thayer also praised Johnson as a runner, but it’s clear what he’s most impressed with. It’s good to hear these things early, especially when it’s regarding a rookie that was drafted relatively early. Poles loved him in college and so did many scouts, as he was kind of in the shadow of Bijan Robinson.

Roschon Johnson just straight embarrassing Jaylon Johnson. Johnson also made a great move to make 2 people miss on a seperate play that the crowd loved pic.twitter.com/qIeDM2qbot — Frankly Speaking Bull Sports Podcast (@FSBullPodcast) August 6, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see if he gives Herbert and Foreman a run for their money in pre-season as he competes for a starting job.

