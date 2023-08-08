BREAKING: Chicago Bears set to sign a former Baltimore Ravens linebacker

The Chicago Bears already had a pretty solid linebacker room before they reportedly added another to the roster Tuesday. According to Bradd Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are expected to sign Barrington Wade to the roster.

#Bears are expected to announce the signing of LB Barrington Wade, a Skokie native who played at Niles North and Iowa. Most recently, he was with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He's spent time with the #Broncos and #Ravens. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 8, 2023

The Chicago Bears sign an LB recently cut from the CFL

Wade is from Skokie, Illinois, and played college football at Iowa. He was initially signed by the Baltimore Ravens as a UDFA in 2021 and spent time with the Denver Broncos as well. Wade did not play in the NFL during the 2022 season.

Wade was signed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in May but was cut with 24 other players at the CFL roster deadline in early June. He’ll have a tough journey to make the Bears roster in training camp.

