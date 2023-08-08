The Chicago Bears will be without a plethora of starters during practice today

As training camp continues, the Chicago Bears are preparing for the pre-season schedule. They just finalized their first, unofficial depth chart this morning, and there was a number of surprises. However, with it being so early in the process, you shouldn’t put too much stock into it.

Practice resumed today after the day off yesterday, and there were a number of players, some starters who were missing. It’s yet to be known if it’s rest related or if there’s any minor injuries.

Not practicing today: Jaquan Brisker

Roschon Johnson

Terell Smith

Tremaine Edmunds

Lucas Patrick

Dylan Cole

Dante Pettis

DeMarcus Walker

Eddie Jackson

Kyler Gordon #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 8, 2023

At least offensive lineman Nate Davis was back today, as well as a couple other members of the offensive line, which has been plagued by injury early on. The depth of this Chicago Bears team may be challenged at times during the season, which is probably why Poles is making so many signings.

Let’s hope they can all get their affairs in order before things get out of hand.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE