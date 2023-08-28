Matt Shaw is making a quick rise through the system.

After being selected 13th overall in this year’s draft out of Maryland, Matt Shaw is already moving up the ranks.

Sources tell @keithlaw and me that Cubs prospect Matt Shaw is being promoted to Double-A. Shaw, a shortstop out of Maryland, was the Cubs first-round pick this year. He's been raking in pro ball and just slashed .393/.427/.655 with 7 steals and 4 homers in 20 games at High-A. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) August 28, 2023

After hitting nearly .500 in the complex league, he backed it up and destroyed High A pitching. So much so the Cubs are sending him up to Double-A Tennessee before the end of the season.

Coming out of Maryland, he was tabbed as one of the most advanced bats in the draft and has so far lived up to the hype. Many scouts also said that he reminds them a bit of fellow Cub middle infielder, Nico Hoerner, thanks to his bat-to-ball skills and his general approach at the plate.

His quick rise thru the system is already putting him on track to possibly make his big league debut as soon as the end of next season, should he continue his torrid pace. It seems as though once again the Cubs revamped scouting and player development department has got themselves a good one.

