Alexander Canario will be the second September call-up and fill out the 28-man roster and his torrid month of August.

After some talk and speculation that he could possibly be getting a shot at the big league level, it seems it is coming to fruition.

September call up news: The Cubs are promoting outfielder Alexander Canario, sources tell ESPN. Canario, 23, has recovered from some bad injuries and caught fire recently at Triple-A. He has an .866 OPS in 36 games this season at Iowa. He'll be making his MLB debut when he plays. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 31, 2023

It has been a long and strenuous journey for Alexander Canario. After toliing away in the Giants system for years, he was acquired by the Cubs in the Kris Bryant trade in ‘21. His power began to really come thru in 2022 when he came in second in the Minors with 37 home runs. It seemed like he was well on his way to having a shot to make the big league club out of Spring in ‘23, until disaster struck.

He would break his ankle and tear up his shoulder in a Dominican winter game and be sidelined all winter and spring until he made his return late in June. After shaking the rust off in July, he went ballistic in August with 7 homers and 10 doubles in 23 games to earn himself a look with the rosters expanding.

His fit with the Cubs is a bit hard to see, honestly. He plays some center but is more of a right-fielder. You could definitely say the outfield is a bit crowded at times even before his addition. His best fit might be at DH or relieving Happ, Bellinger, or Seiya from playing the field against lefties.

He could take the at-bats currently being used by Patrick Wisdom at DH or allow one of those three previously mentioned guys to DH while Canario plays the field. With all that said, I think it’s right to give him a chance. He’s the type of guy who can get hot and help carry an offense with his outstanding power. Whether Alexander Canario succeeds or not, it is amazing to see the adversity he’s over come to get here.

