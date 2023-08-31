Alexander Canario has been on a heater this past month and is warranting some serious call-up consideration.

The minor league journey certainly hasn’t been an easy one for Alexander Canario. He toiled away in the Giants system for over three and a half years of playing time plus the dead minor league season due to COVID-19 and never made it past High-A. Even still, the Cubs saw the flashes he showed during the ‘19 season and acquired him, along with Caleb Killian, in the Kris Bryant trade during the ‘21 trade deadline. After much of the same after the trade in ‘21, 2022 saw Canario come into his own.

He finally started to climb the ranks and was very successful at all three levels. Between High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A he slugged 37 home runs, which was second-best in all of the minors and one more than fellow Cubs prospect, Matt Mervis. His batting average dropped and his strikeout rate would stay high as he moved up, but his on-base percentage and walk rate would continue to climb, which was very promising. Once again, another speed bump would slow down Alexander Canario.

Trying to leg out an infield grounder, Canario would trip over the base and fracture his ankle, and dislocate his left shoulder. These injuries would keep him out of action until this June. There was also the worry that he might not come back the same guy or not continue to develop as those could have the chance to be long-term detrimental injuries.

Initially, there was some rust as you’d expect coming back from what he went through. He started just 10-39 with just one double and 14 strikeouts. Once the calendar turned to August though, he started to show that not only was he back, but he got even better. During August, he has hit .305 with 7 HR, 10 doubles, 25 RBI, and an OPS of .988. This past week was his best one yet:

So, we know he’s hot and proving he might be ready to move past Triple-A pitching, but will the Cubs end up giving him the call-up to the Show? There are a few factors against him. For one, the rosters don’t expand to 40 like they used to. Instead, it’s just from 26 to 28. We also have to assume that one of the two called up will be a pitcher, which would put them at the max of 14 available arms.

There is also the fact he isn’t the only guy who might be vying for that spot. PCA, Matt Mervis, Yonathon Perlaza, or even possibly David Bote or Edwin Rios could be on the radar as well. There’s also the recent waivered guys they might be interested in.

With all that said, he could still be a huge addition to this roster. He can play all outfield spots so he has the ability to spell any of Happ, Tauchman, Bellinger, or Suzuki for a day off. His pop would also be a welcome addition to a lineup that is very average in that department, especially against lefties. Patrick Wisdom has had his moments, but there has to be a point where someone else gets his at-bats against lefties. Sure, Canario hasn’t been great against lefties in a limited sample this year, but he has been solid against them every other season in his career. Why can’t that be Alexander Canario getting those at-bats?

At some point, you have to give your prospects a chance. You can’t just hold them in the minors forever. It’s best to call them up when they are hot, and he certainly qualifies as just that. His arrival would provide a huge jolt down the stretch. In the end, Alexander Canario’s road hasn’t been a straight or easy one, but it might finally be leading him right playing toward earning his MLB debut.

