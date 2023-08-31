The results of all the waiver claims sent in have become public, and the Cubs were one of the teams to not acquire anyone.

We all knew it would be a bit of a long shot to get anyone for many different factors, but it became official today:

With them being as far back in the waiver order and being so close to the luxury tax line, this isn’t much of a surprise. It was more “hoping” they might be able to make a move as opposed to “expecting” them to make one. They will just have to add from within and possibly bring guys like PCA, Canario, or maybe even Cade Horton to contribute down the stretch.

The Cubs did not acquire anyone via claims — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 31, 2023

The Cubs might have come up empty-handed, but the Guardians did not as they got all of Giolitf any of these moves make much difference in the last month,Harrison Bader and Hunter Renfroe to boost their outfield. Those two could play a big role in this upcoming four-game set in Cincy and help propel the Cubs back into a Wild Card spot.

Time will tell if any of these moves make much difference in the last month, but it was certainly an interesting few days of speculation and intrigue.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE