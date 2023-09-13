Trending
Report: Chicago Bears ownership ‘angry’ after Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers

Jordan Sigler
The Chicago Bears reportedly have a high-stakes contest in Week 2 after suffering a humiliating defeat in the 2023 season opener against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears came into the contest hoping to compete for at least a wild card spot this season. They have to regroup this week, or the team is in jeopardy of spiraling towards the bottom of the league like they did in 2023.

The Bears will travel to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. It’s a must-win game because the Bears travel to play the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. And let’s face it, the Bears likely start 0-3 if they can’t beat the Buccs.

0-3 teams don’t make the playoffs. They start looking at coaching carousels and draft boards.

The Chicago Bears ownership is unhappy

web 211213 virginia mccaskey george mccaskey
The Chicago Bears are a mess right now.

DaBearsBlog recently posted a couple of Tweets reporting the Bears need a win badly in Tampa Bay. The Bears ownership is angry with where the team is heading into Week 2 after a miserable 2022 season. Bears coaches are defensive in press conferences, and players don’t seem excited to be in Chicago.

Bears chairman George McCaskey said in February that the rebuild the Bears started after firing Ryan Pace in 2022 wasn’t going to be completed by Week 1 of this year. But it’s clear they have higher expectations for 2023 than to be embarrassed by their main rival on the Fox Game of the Week.

Chicago Bears

Head coach Matt Eberflus needs to get a hold of this team quickly, or he and his staff, Justin Fields, Ryan Poles, etc., might be walking the plank of their Chicago career at Raymond James Stadium.

