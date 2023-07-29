The Justin Fields to DJ Moore Connection is VERY real

The early reports of Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields have been very promising for fans. He and newly traded-for WR DJ Moore have been establishing a good connection in the early days of camp, and the chemistry seems to be coming natural to the both of them.

If you’ve been on social media lately, you’ve seen the clips and tweets across the NFL about how well this new Chicago Bears offense looks. Today, Clay Harbor posted a video to Twitter of a beautiful throw by Justin Fields to his new number one target DJ Moore.

First play of Red Zone 1 on 1s Fields to Moore. Get used to it. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/sdxHOg7LZ7 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 29, 2023

Justin Fields looks like a different QB early on

Now that is some gorgeous placement by Fields to go along with a perfect route by Moore. If these two can get clicking early on, they’ll force defenses to pay lots of attention to Moore, possibly opening up the rest of the offensive weapons this team has.

As I, and many other have said all off-season, it will ultimately come down to how Fields performs in real-game situations. Hopefully this nice connection will translate to wins in the 2023-24 season.

